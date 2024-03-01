Apparently if you get invited to perform at the wedding of the youngest son of the richest man in India, you're going to need some pretty big suitcases. Rihanna, who was already going viral for the 12 foot luggage she was captured bringing for the nuptials, just had a winning response to an online troll questioning the massive baggage.
In response to a question someone posed online, “What she bring with her? A folding house?” Rihanna chose to take the high road and respond with some humor of her own, “the stage couldn't fit in my carryon,” followed by a shrug emoji.
Rihanna is set to perform at the three-day, pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in all of Asia. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, a renowned pharmaceutical firm.
Rihanna is far from the only A-list celebrity in attendance. USA Today reports that also on the guest list for the festivities are Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump and Bob Iger. When Anant's sister, Isha Ambani, got married, Beyoncé reportedly performed.
USA Today further details that guests will be treated to 500 unique culinary dishes created by approximately 100 chefs so that no meals are repeated. There will also be hair stylists, makeup artists and return charter jet flights from the capital, New Delhi as well as Mumbai. Guests for the flights have apparently been asked to “limit themselves to only two luggage items or three suitcases per couple”.
But they didn't say anything about how big those suitcases can be! Way to go Rihanna, for finding a loophole to accommodate your massive baggage!