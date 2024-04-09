In a highly anticipated interview with Interview Magazine for its Spring 2024 issue, Rihanna provided a tantalizing update for fans eagerly awaiting new music. The Bajan star, who graced the cover of the publication, spoke candidly with Mel Ottenberg, her former wardrobe stylist and the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine, about her creative process, family life, and the potential direction of her upcoming music project, NME reports.
anyone have a pen? @InterviewMag pic.twitter.com/YuToNEPshF
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 9, 2024
“Visuals” Leading the Way
One of the most intriguing revelations from Rihanna's interview was her unconventional approach to crafting her next album. Rather than starting with music as she typically does, Rihanna disclosed that she's currently experiencing a reversal in her creative process. She explained, “I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time.”
This inversion of her creative process suggests that Rihanna is exploring new avenues for inspiration and artistic expression. Instead of relying solely on music to drive her vision, she's allowing her visual ideas to guide her towards the songs she needs to create. Rihanna's openness to experimentation and her willingness to embrace unorthodox methods hint at a potentially groundbreaking project that pushes the boundaries of traditional music-making.
A Glimpse into Family Life and Song Choices
Beyond discussing her music, Rihanna also offered glimpses into her personal life, particularly her role as a mother to her two children with ASAP Rocky. She shared insights into the songs she sings to her eldest child, RZA Athelston Mayers, revealing a mix of classic nursery rhymes and personal favorites.
From “Penguins Salute” to “The Wheels on the Bus,” Rihanna's song choices reflect both nostalgia and a deep connection to her son's emotional responses. She also highlighted the joy and laughter shared with her son as they engage with timeless classics like “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” and “Incy Wincy Spider.” Rihanna's willingness to prioritize family moments alongside her music career underscores her multifaceted identity as both a global superstar and a devoted mother.
Anticipation Builds for “R9”
Rihanna's forthcoming album, often referred to as “R9,” has been the subject of intense speculation and anticipation since the release of her critically acclaimed record, “ANTI,” in 2016. Despite teasing fans with hints of new material over the years, including promises of a 2019 release and cryptic social media posts, Rihanna has kept details of the project closely guarded.
However, with her recent interview shedding light on her evolving creative process and renewed inspiration, excitement for “R9” is reaching new heights. Rihanna's willingness to explore unconventional approaches to music-making and her dedication to crafting a project that resonates with her artistic vision suggest that “R9” may be well worth the wait for fans eagerly anticipating her musical return.
As Rihanna continues to navigate the intersection of motherhood, creativity, and stardom, her upcoming album promises to be a testament to her growth as an artist and a reflection of her ever-evolving journey in the music industry. With each tantalizing update and revelation, Rihanna keeps fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the moment when her “visuals” finally come to life through the power of music.