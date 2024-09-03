With a new season of Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast coming, they released a musical to announce their upcoming slate, including Robert Downey Jr., Snoop Dogg, and more.

Ohmaha Productions dropped a sketch, ManningCast: The Musical, which showcases the Mannings one-night-only Broadway musical. Bob Iger of Disney kicked things off before Jimmy Kimmel answered Peyton's call before putting Guillermo Rodriguez on the job. Various broadcasters like Mina Kimes, Scott Van Pelt, and Adam Schefter are also seen in the sketch.

Kevin Hart introduces the ManningCast musical, asking audience members to silence their phones (including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Livvy Dunne).

As Peyton and Eli look out into the crowd, a song about their post-playing days kicks in. They realize ESPN's ManningCast is the solution to their problem.

After the number ends, Jason Kelce exclaims, “Musicals!” from the crowd.

Various current NFL coaches, including John and Jim Harbaugh, Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, Andy Reid, and Sean McVay, get their moment, begging the Manning brothers to stop making them look foolish on live TV. Goodell is shocked that the audience is loving it up after that musical number.

Snoop Dogg leads a song about the “Manning boys' drop,” quarter zip sweaters. Baker Mayfield and Gardner Minshew are a part of the segment.

Robert Downey Jr.'s cameo

At one point, they also do a parody of “Seasons of Love” from Rent. Archie Manning, the father of Peyton and Eli Manning, is seen recording from the crowd.

“They're going to win a Tony, and I just want them to have you on the show, Tony,” he says as the camera reveals Downey next to him.

“Archie, my name is Robert, in case you're interested,” he retorts.

It is around this time when Michael Bublé attempts to sing a song about the ManningCast. He belts, “It's the ManningCast show,” as the camera cuts back to Goodell, who is calling in “Plan B.”

Justin Tucker then gets a brief opera performance asking why they hate the kicker position.

The grand finale

Peyton and Eli Manning prepare for the grand finale of ManningCast: The Musical. They wear sequined jackets as they sing, “We love the Giants, Colts, and Broncos from a basement and garage comes a three-hour dad joke barrage.”

Before the crescendo, Goodell pulls the plug on the production. As he laughs from the side of the stage, it is plugged back in by Kevin Hart. They finish the song and receive a shower of roses. The quarterback brothers throw them back into the crowd at Burr.

Bill Belichick closes out the sketch, saying he is “in” to join the broadcast. However, Eli is disappointed when he learns they did not land Robert Downey Jr.

All of the cameos in Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast: The Musical

Below is the full list of spotted cameos in ManningCast: The Musical.

Bob Iger

Jimmy Kimmel

Guillermo Rodriguez

Mina Kimes

Scott Van Pelt

Adam Schefter

Roger Goodell

Kevin Hart

Livvy Dunne

Jason Kelce

Pete Davidson

John Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Brian Daboll

Mike McDaniel

Andy Reid

Sean McVay

Marshall Manning

Mosley Manning

Baker Mayfield

Gardner Minshew

Snoop Dogg

Ray Lewis

Myles Garrett

The Backstreet Boys

Archie Manning

Robert Downey Jr.

Michael Bublé

Justin Tucker

Ja'Marr Chase

Paris Hilton

Bill Burr

Bill Belichick

2024 ManningCast schedule

The ManningCast returns for 11 games in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Below is the full slate.