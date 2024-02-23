Robert Downey Jr. exclusive told People that his wife and producing partner, Susan, woke him up from a kittenish nightmare when he found out he had just been nominated for an Oscar for the third time.
The actor spoke with the entertainment magazine for the yearly Oscar portfolio and said, “I was having this nightmare that the kittens [Willow and Winifred] had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble.”
Downey said he celebrated with his wife and called up co-star Emily Blunt on Facetime. He's thrilled to have been nominated, but stated that the real prize had been the time he spent with the cast.
“The reward was the experience. There is a bond and we have just huge respect for each other,” he said.
Downey's first Oscar nomination was for Best Actor for the 1993 movie Chaplin. His second was for the same category he's currently nominated for the 2009 film Tropic Thunder, which was a truly meta moment as he was nominated for playin' a dude disguised as another dude. The other meta moment? In the film, the movie they were making was also nominated for an Oscar.
But back to the current film, in this one Downey plays chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss. The Christopher Nolan-directed film has 13 Academy Award nominations including the one for Downey: Best Picture, Best Director and Adapted Screenplay (Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actress for Blunt.
For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. has won a slew of awards this year including BAFTA, Critics Choice and Golden Globe.