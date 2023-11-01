Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines with rumored boyfriend British actor Louis Partridge.

Olivia Rodrigo is dating actor Louis Partridge, The US Sun reports. pic.twitter.com/CM10jMpCOk — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

According to The Sun, the ‘vampire' singer recently jetted off to London to spend quality time with the actor. Both seem inseparable as well. Sources also revealed that Olivia traveled to the UK with her close friend, singer Conan Gray.

However, her primary focus was Louis, whom she met through mutual friends earlier this year. The couple had been in touch through messages, and Olivia's visit solidified their connection. During her stay in London, Olivia and her rumored boyfriend enjoyed dinners, nights out, and even hit the club together on a recent Friday night, where they were seen acting like a couple.

When asked about her relationship status in July, kept it discreet, saying, “I don't know! I don't kiss and tell.”

Olivia Rodrigo's previous boyfriends, including actor and singer Joshua Bassett, have been the inspiration for her chart-topping music. However, her romance with Louis Partridge seems to have brought a new wave of happiness into her life. With this newfound love, Olivia's fans are excited to see what musical inspiration she'll draw from this chapter of her life.

Louis Partridge is well-known for his roles in Netflix films like ‘Enola Holmes' and ‘Enola Holmes 2,' alongside Millie Bobby Brown, as well as his portrayal of punk rocker Sid Vicious in the mini-series ‘Pistol.' He has also ventured into modeling, fronting a Prada campaign.

The couple's budding romance comes after Olivia's successful debut album SOUR and her second album GUTS, which features the hit single ‘vampire.'

Now, fans will be waiting for Olivia Rodrigo's hard launch with boyfriend Louis Patridge.