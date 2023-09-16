Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. currently finds himself in hot water with enforcers of the law, battling charges of second-degree felony assault, second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault after he allegedly struck his partner, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, which led to his arrest back on September 11.

More details have come to light regarding the fallout of the alleged assault. According to forensic study of the injuries Gondrezick sustained, the initial findings mistook her congenital condition for a cracked vertebra, which could not have come from her quarrel with the Rockets guard. As a result of these findings, Porter and his legal team are now requesting the Manhattan District Attorney's office to drop his second-degree felony assault charges, per Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post. If convicted of that second degree felony assault charge, the Rockets guard could face up to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Per DeGregory, the DA's office have now conceded the fact that Gondrezick did not suffer a cracked vertebra as a result of the Rockets' guard actions. Now, it remains to be seen whether they will be more lenient towards Porter as a result.

This, however, does not mean that Kevin Porter Jr. is in the clear by any means. The Rockets guard still has two other charges to face even if the DA's office acquiesces to the request made by Porter's legal defense team. The second-degree strangulation charge can also land Porter in prison for up to seven years.

According to the evidence gathered by the prosecution, Porter is allegedly guilty of “repeatedly” punching his partner and “forcefully squeezing her neck” to the point where she had difficulties breathing and experienced “substantial pain”. The Rockets guard's defense team is arguing that Porter could not have been guilty of repeatedly punching Gondrezick, as the former WNBA player would have sustained a broken jaw or a similar injury if he were.

Kevin Porter Jr. is due back in court on October 16, where more clarity regarding the situation should come to light. As of the moment, the Rockets are attempting to shop Porter around, citing his non-guaranteed contract as a means for a prospective trade partner to shed some salary in exchange for a player that could help the team immediately.