It's been a brutal campaign so far for the Colorado Rockies, and things got even worse on Sunday after the club announced that veteran Charlie Blackmon will miss at least a month of the season with a broken hand.

The right fielder was hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals over a week ago, and has been playing with the fracture ever since. The 36-year-old will be out for four to six weeks, according to the team.

“Charlie’s a gamer. Nobody loves to play more than him,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, per Nick Groke of the Athletic. “There are probably a few guys who are tied. But nobody likes to play more.”

Blackmon is set to join Kris Bryant on the injured list; the latter has a bruised heel, and the team will now be without two of their premier outfielders.

The 36-year-old Blackmon is in the final year of a six-year, $108 million contract he signed back in 2018. Then a playoff team, the wily veteran has watched Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, DJ LeMahieu and Carlos Gonzalez all move on, while he has remained on the team.

He's having a decent year in 2023, with five home runs, 14 doubles and two triples, as well as a .769 OPS. His strikeout rate is the lowest among Rockies regulars, per Groke.

The Rockies called up infielder Coco Montes from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his debut, as well as backup catcher Brian Serven from Triple-A Isotopes.

With the injury, a dismal Rockies season gets even more bleak; Colorado currently sits in the basement of the NL West with a 27-40 record in 2023.

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has already hinted that he would be open to trading Charlie Blackmon to a playoff team before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, per Groke.

Still, it's a brutal injury for the well-liked veteran, and leaves the team extremely shorthanded in the field for the next four-to-six weeks.