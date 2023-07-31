With the trade deadline approaching, the Colorado Rockies have already shipped out CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk. But while the Rockies might be sellers, Colorado will soon see the return of a former top prospect.

The Rockies have activated Brendan Rodgers from the 60-day injured list, the team announced. Rodgers had been out the entire season recovering from offseason labrum surgery.

Rodgers seemed to be taking a major step forward in his development last season. On his way to the first Gold Glove of his career, Rodgers hit .266 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI. Over his entire MLB career, Rodgers has hit .266 with 28 home runs and 123 RBI.

It wasn't long ago that Rodgers was considered to be one of the best prospects in the Rockies' system. He ranked as the best very prospect in the system as recently as 2020, via MLB Pipeline.

Colorado is in the midst of yet another disappointing season. At 41-64, the Rockies are 18.5 games out of first place in the NL West. Their slump has been dating back to the 2018 season, which was the last time they made the playoffs. Trading away Cron and Grichuk showed the Rockies waive the white flag once again as they continue to acquire resources for the future.

But while injuries have set him back, Brendan Rodgers could still be a major part of that future. At just 25-year-old, Rodgers can fit into Colorado's time frame for success. After starting the 2023 season with a long absence, Rodgers is ready to return to the mound. While he won't lead the Rockies to the playoffs, Rodgers will look to prove that he deserves to be a member of the team's foundation.