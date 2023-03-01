Yet another MLB player has suffered a significant Spring Training injury. Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers separated his shoulder while diving for a ground ball during a Rockies’ exhibition game on Tuesday, manager Bud Black told reporters.

“This was a pretty classic (shoulder injury),” the skipper said. “The shoulder joint popped out on him and they put it back in … We’ll likely know more what his status is in the coming day. The degree of trauma in the joint will determine how long he’s out. Hopefully, the trauma to the shoulder capsule is not too bad and he’s only out a few weeks.”

The 26-year-old Rodgers – who earned a Gold Glove in 2022 for his excellent work in the field – will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury, per MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

Despite an ordinary slash line of .266/.325/.408 in 2022, the second baseman was one of the most valuable Rockies due to his fielding prowess. After being taken third overall in the 2015 MLB Draft, Rodgers was regarded as a perennial top-20 prospect before making his debut in Colorado in 2019.

Rodgers has been the Rockies’ primary starting second baseman for the past two years but has been unable to stay completely healthy. He missed 60 games in 2021 and 25 more in 2022.

Whenever he returns to Coors Field, Rodgers will slot into the middle of the Colorado Lineup, among the likes of Charle Blackmon, Kris Bryant, C.J. Cron, and Ryan McMahon. But with the team in the tough NL West division, Fangraphs predicts that the Rockies have a next-to-zero shot at even making the playoffs.

Rodgers joins the likes of Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Lux and Joe Musgrove as MLB stars who will miss time as a result of a Spring Training injury.