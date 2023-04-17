Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Colorado Rockies have struggled to open the 2023 season. Their offense has lacked a bit in the power department, with a 21st-best in the league 15 home runs. However, the Rockies are soon due to get a major spark in Randal Grichuk. The outfielder is poised to take a major step in his road back to Colorado.

Grichuk is set to begin a rehab assignment with the AAA Albuquerque Isotopes, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Grichuk has yet to make his 2023 debut as he makes his recovery from offseason hernia surgery.

Randal Grichuk joined the Rockies in a 2022 trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. In his Colorado debut, Grichuk hit .259 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI. The outfielder really struggled with strikeouts as he had 127 Ks compared to just 24 walks. However, the Rockies will certainly take his power. While his batting average could improve, Grichuk has shown he could be a power bat throughout his nine-year MLB career.

Over that career, Grichuk has appeared in 1,023 games. He’s a .247 hitter with 175 home runs, 512 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

The Rockies are currently 5-11 on the season. They’re tied with the Washington Nationals for the worst record in the National League. Randal Grichuk won’t suddenly make Colorado world beaters. However, he has been productive when given an opportunity. Grichuk will give the Rockies another strong bat in their lineup. An improved offense could at least have the Rockies looking competitive.

Still, Grichuk will need to go through his rehab assignment before coming back to Colorado. Once he’s cleared, the Rockies will certainly welcome Grichuk’s bat back into the lineup.