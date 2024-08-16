With the Colorado Rockies nowhere close to the playoffs, the team decided they wanted a closer look at their potential future. But to do so, the Rockies had to release a former All-Star catcher.

Elias Diaz has been placed on outright release waivers, via Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Colorado is expected to recall fellow catcher Drew Romo prior to Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, via Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider.

Through 84 games in 2024, Diaz was hitting .270 with five home runs and 36 RBI. The batting average is solid, but his counting stats left much to be desired. Especially after Diaz's All-Star season in 2023.

That campaign, the backstop hit .267 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI. He went on to win All-Star Game MVP after hitting what ended up being a game-winning two-run home run.

If Colorado's plan was to release Diaz, they could've traded him at the deadline. However, they must've not found a trade suitor that fit their needs. Now, Diaz will walk for free as the Rockies start over behind the dish.

Elias Diaz ended up spending five years and playing 462 games in Colorado. He hit .253 with 48 home runs and 212 RBI. His tenure ended with a thud, but Diaz certainly made some noise with his unbelievable All-Star Game feat.

Rockies looking to the future

In Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle, the Rockies have two players they expect to be in their lineup when it's time to start winning again. They want Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers to join them, but Colorado may need a quicker timeline. Drew Romo is now getting a grand opportunity to prove he belongs inside the team's core.

The backstop was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He has spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level, appearing in 85 games. Romo has hit .297 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI. Over his 361 total games at the minor league level, he has hit .280 with 38 home runs, 216 RBI and 50 stolen bases.

Outside of 25 games at designated hitter, Romo has spent his entire professional career behind the plate. It shows the Rockies' confidence in him to remain at catcher. If they needed any more optimism, Colorado could also look to the prospect rankings, where Romo ranks as ninth-best in the organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Things have not gone will for the Rockies, out of the playoffs since 2018. Their current 44-78 record doesn't inspire much confidence for immediate success. But Romo might.

While it costed Diaz his spot on the roster, Romo will give the Rockies a clear view of their future at catcher.