The Colorado Rockies have started the season 5-8 and are in last place in the National League West. As it turns out, the fans aren’t too happy, and one fan even tackled the Rockies mascot, Dinger, during Monday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

What is wrong with people? Leave Dinger alone. pic.twitter.com/S1s4t5iNzZ — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 13, 2023

Dinger jumped onto the top of the dugout and was dancing and engaging with the fans, per usual, and this fan came out of nowhere to hit Dinger in the leg and bring him to the ground.

The fan who ran onto the top of the dugout tackled Dinger, got up, and appeared to run off. The Denver Police Department is now searching for him, and the employee who works as Dinger was also injured in the incident.

Fans were not thrilled by this fan’s display, and the Denver PD released a photo in an attempt to find the one who tackled Dinger.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help locate or identify this suspect? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can report anonymously and earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/Xqeo6TnSQS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2023

Good grief, last year it was the controversy over whether or not a fan said a naughty word or the mascot's name and NOW THIS?! Poor Dinger can't catch a break! JUSTICE FOR DINGER! 💜🖤 https://t.co/34rglAJnTV — Spiky Dash 💙💚💜 (@SpikyStormDash) April 13, 2023

Justice For Dinger is going viral as fans everywhere try to find the one who tackled Dinger.

If you have any information pertaining to the attack on Dinger, do the right thing and slide into our DMs. pic.twitter.com/ESkVCfXCWh — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 14, 2023

It should only be a matter of time before this fan is tuned in, and there’s a clear photo released by the Denver PD of what the fan looks like. Hopefully, discipline is handed down, and there is nowhere in sports for this type of behavior.

This is an unfortunate chapter for the Rockies and sports fans in general. This fan paid good money for front-row seats just to do this and is now a wanted suspect.

There is a $2,000 reward for whoever turns in the suspect, and this fan is wanted for assault.