The Colorado Rockies hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Reds Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Frankie Montas

Kyle Freeland (0-3) with a 6.62 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35.1 innings pitched, 21K/12BB, .318 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: No Decision, 7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 11.94 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, 17.1 innings pitched, 10K/8BB, .407 oBA

Frankie Montas (4-6) with a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77.1 innings pitched, 62K/33BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Win, 5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 4.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37 innings pitched, 29K/10BB, .265 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Reds Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +150

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 9.5 (+102)

Under: 9.5 (-124)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Do not let the numbers fool you, Kyle Freeland has been pitching well lately. He has made three start since returning to the big league mound, and all have been good. In those three starts, Freeland has thrown 19.2 innings, struck out 12, walked four, and he has an ERA of 1.37. Freeland figured something out in his absence, and he is back t0 being very good. If he can continue this hot streak he is on, the Rockies will be able to win this game.

The Reds have Montas on the mound, and he is not bad by any means. However, he does have a tendency to be a little wild. Montas has 15 walks in his last 30 innings pitched, so the Rockies have to stay patient at the plate. Colorado is not normally a team that takes their walks, but they have to in this one. If they can stay patient and run up the pitch count, the Rockies will be able to win this game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Freeland has been able to pitch really well lately. However, at the beginning of the season, Freeland had a very rough start. He has a tendency to be hittable, and he will not strike many batters out. The Reds have a chance to make a lot of loud contact in this game, and put up some runs. Cincinnati needs their offense to come alive in this game. With players like Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Jonathan India, the Reds should be able to make some noise Wednesday night.

The Reds need Montas to have a big game. The Rockies are just middle of the pack offensively, so Montas has a chance to shut them down. Colorado has the second-highest whiff percentage, second-highest chase percentage, and second-lowest chase contact percentage. Montas should be able to use this to their advantage. If Montas can have a good game, the Reds will pull off the victory.

Kyle Freeland has been pitching well in his past three starts, but the Rockies are not the best team. I am expecting Montas to shut down the Rockies Wednesday night. For this game, I am going to take the Reds to win straight up.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-178)