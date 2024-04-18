PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov kicks off the prelims with a fight between Romain Debienne and Thad Jean in the welterweight division. Debienne comes into his PFL regular season debut on the heels of six consecutive victories meanwhile Jean i still undefeated winning all six of his professional bouts as he comes into this third fight in the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Debienne-Jean prediction and pick.
Romain Debienne (10-4) is a French welterweight prospect who has rattled off six consecutive victories and wins in nine out of his last 10 fights. He has finished each of his last four opponents by knockout with two of those four wins coming under the Bellator banner. Debienne will be looking to continue his winning ways when he makes his PFL regular season debut this Friday in Chicago.
Thad Jean (6-0) is an undefeated prospect who got his shot on the PFL's Challenger Series in January 2023. After impressing in his dominant victory against another undefeated prospect, he got a shot to shine in a showcase bout during the PFL playoffs. Now, Jean gets his chance to make a good first impression when he takes on Romain Debienne as he works toward that coveted $1 Million prize this Friday night live on ESPN+.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Romain Debienne-Thad Jean Odds
Romain Debienne: +255
Thad Jean: -305
Over 1.5 rounds: -130
Under 1.5 rounds: +100
Why Romain Debienne Will Win
The 3rd week of the PFL regular season kicks off with an intriguing welterweight clash between Romain Debienne and Thad Jean. While Thad Jean is the hot prospect coming into this matchup, don't overlook France's Romain Debienne who will be looking to spoil the coming out party of Jean in the PFL's kick-off to the welterweight portion of the tournament.
Debienne's current momentum is undeniable. With a professional record of 10-4, he has been on a tear, securing six consecutive victories. This streak is not just about quantity; it's about the quality of his performances, particularly his striking prowess. Debienne has demonstrated a significant knockout power, with his last four wins coming via KO/TKO, showcasing his ability to finish fights decisively. This striking advantage could be pivotal against Jean, who while has shown good striking in his own right hasn't faced a particularly dangerous striker yet in his short MMA career.
Debienne may not be well known in the MMA community but he is certainly a fighter that Jean can't overlook. With his power and will to win he's a tough out for anyone in the welterweight division this season. He will look to make a big impact in his PFL SmartCage debut this Friday night when he takes on Thad Jean.
Why Thad Jean Will Win
As the PFL enters Week 3 of its regular season, the welterweight division is set to light up with a compelling matchup between Thad Jean and Romain Debienne. While both fighters bring unique skill sets to the cage, the hot prospect Thad Jean is the sizable favorite coming into this matchup.
Thad Jean, an up-and-coming talent in the welterweight ranks, has been making waves with his dynamic fighting style. His agility and speed are among his greatest assets, allowing him to outmaneuver opponents and land significant strikes at range. Jean's ability to dictate the pace of the fight could be a critical factor against Debienne, who tends to rely on his power.
Jean's ground game is another area where he could have an edge. His grappling and submission skills have been honed through rigorous training, and he has demonstrated proficiency in taking fights to the mat and controlling opponents. Debienne, while a formidable striker, may find himself at a disadvantage if Jean successfully brings the fight to the ground.
Jean's cardio could also play a pivotal role down the stretch in this fight if it gets there. His endurance in later rounds could prove to be a deciding factor, especially if he can withstand Debienne's early power and turn the tide as the fight progresses. This stamina, combined with a strategic game plan, could enable Jean to outlast Debienne and secure a decision victory or a late finish.
Final Romain Debienne-Thad Jean Prediction & Pick
This should be a great scrap between two welterweight hopefuls to kick off week 3 of the PFL's regular season in Chicago, Illinois. As for how this fight goes, it's Thad Jean's speed and ground game that's going to be the difference maker in this fight against Debienne. In short, Debienne will go in there looking to head hunt but it will be Jean who will utilize his speed, technical striking ability, and will to land takedowns to be key as he notches another finish on his record as he attempts to make a playoff push in this year's PFL tournament.
Final Romain Debienne-Thad Jean Prediction & Pick: Thad Jean (-300), Over 1.5 Rounds (-180)