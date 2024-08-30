Currently, the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is on hiatus from WWE after being written off TV by the Bloodline. He is just a couple of weeks removed from a brutal beatdown from Solo Sikoa, the new Tribal Chief, and his Enforcer, Jacob Fatu. Still, Reigns is making the days of fans.

A post from Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital in Florida showed a pizza party thrown by Reigns and Jeff Conine. This was for some of the patients and their families.

“We are grateful for our hometown champions for taking time out of their day to add a little sunshine and put smiles on the faces of the kids at Joe D,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hosp (@jdchospital)

The five photos show Reigns interacting with the various patients. Unlike his WWE character, Reigns is smiling in each picture. The final two show Reigns seemingly posing for a photo. He holds his fist up to the face of a young fan.

These are adorable photos that show off Reigns' off-camera persona. He is not the manipulative heel that he played for the last four years on WWE TV.

We will see when Reigns returns to WWE TV. As noted, he was last seen taking a beatdown from the Bloodline. It culminated with him being sent through the announce table.

Roman Reigns' WWE career

Since joining the WWE main roster as a part of the Shield, Roman Reigns has been a star. WWE pushed him from his early post-Shield days, having him win the 2015 Royal Rumble.

He is already a six-time world champion in WWE, winning the WWE Championship four times and the Universal Championship twice. Reigns has also won the Intercontinental and United States Championships once.

After going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roman Reigns returned to WWE with a vengeance at the 2020 SummerSlam. He returned as a heel and started his Tribal Chief persona.

He then won the Universal Championship at Payback. This win began a nearly four-year title reign with the championship. He did not lose it until facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in 2024.

Reigns embarked on a title reign that lasted over 1,300 days. Along the way, Reigns added the WWE Championship to his resume. This made him a double champion until they merged it into the Undisputed WWE Championship that Rhodes currently holds.

Throughout his reign, he defended the title against Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and LA Knight. Reigns also defended it successfully against Riddle, Jey Uso, and Goldberg.

He lost the championship during the second night of WrestleMania XL, thanks to help from John Cena, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and the Undertaker. Reigns took an extended leave from WWE TV as his former Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, took over the Bloodline.

This hiatus lasted until SummerSlam in August. Reigns made a surprise appearance, spearing Sikoa. This helped Rhodes retain the championship dropped by Reigns. He made his SmackDown return the following Friday, attacking the Bloodline. He was then written off WWE TV the following week after an attack by them.