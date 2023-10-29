Ronda Rousey caught wrestling fans seemingly off-guard with her surprise match at an independent show, and it is now known that it will not be a one-off.

Following Rousey's Lucha VaVoom match, the rowdy one's next independent wrestling appearance was announced on X by The Wrestling Revolver, an Iowa-based promotion owned and operated by wrestler Sami Callihan. Rousey is set to make her in-ring debut for the promotion at its Los Angeles debut show, Unreal, on November 16. However, the promotion did not reveal what the match will be and who her potential opponent will be.

Rousey's Wrestling Revolver debut will also raise money for a good cause as the promotion confirmed part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be going to help with the Maui wildfire relief. It may not come as a surprise to some fans, though, as her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, is originally from Hawaii.

UNREAL

11.16.23 – 8pmPT

Homenetmen Glendale Ararat

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY! Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: (PART OF PROCEEDS DONATED TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF.)

Alongside Rousey, her friend and fellow horsewoman Marina Shafir is confirmed for the show. Fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland, Impact Wrestling's Speedball Mike Bailey, and actor Paul Walter Hauser are also set to appear on the promotion's Los Angeles debut.

Rousey continuing to wrestle may catch some fans by surprise as it appeared she was largely done with professional wrestling after her last WWE match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. The former WWE and UFC champion hinted she wanted to focus more on her family, going so far as to say she was done with wrestling entirely in early October. However, it appears she hasn't completely lost the wrestling bug and is now in a position to control all her own bookings.

Her official return to the ring has already drawn plenty of interest from fans and other promotions across the industry. Impact Wrestling already reached out on X and said their ring is always open to the former champion while fan sentiment is hoping she appears at the next edition of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport.