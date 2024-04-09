A royal expert weighs in on how Prince William is “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne.” Tina Brown, wrote in her opinion piece The New York Times.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” Brown said in her piece adding that he and Princess Kate had “hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”
Both King Charles III and Princess Kate have had respective cancer diagnoses in the last few months.
Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis
The Palace addressed Princess Kate's abdominal surgery back in January amid the rumors more was going on with Kate.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement January per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
Kate then went along and released a video revealing that she will be undergoing preventative chemotherapy last month.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the royal mom explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said referring to her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”
King Charles III Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” back in February. While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement.
He later spoke out about the support he received from around the world.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”