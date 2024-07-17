The Kansas City Royals look to return to the playoffs for the first time since their World Series win in 2015. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs prediction and pick.

It has been a rough go of things for the Royals since their World Series title. In 2016 and 2017, thye missed the playoffs both years, finishing third in the division. They were still a solid team, winning 81 and 80 games respectively. Then, they sold off and went for the rebuild. They would win below 60 games in 2018 and 2019. They have finished fourth or fifth each year in 2018 as well. Last year, the Royals won just 56 games. This year, they have already won 52 games. Currently, the Royals are just seven games behind the Guardians in the division and just two games out of the final wild-card spot.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals to Make the MLB Playoffs

Yes: +165

No: -220

Why The Royals Will Make the MLB Playoffs

In the last two seasons, since the new Wild Card format started, the final Wild Card team has had at least 86 wins, with last year, the final AL wild card team had 89 wins. To get to 89 wins, which should bring the Royals to a playoff birth, they would need to win 37 of their last 65 games, which is a .569 winning percentage. This is entirely possible. The Royals eclipsed that mark over their first 65 games of the regular season, going 35-25 in the first 65 games of the year. The first key for the Royals to make the playoffs is the starting pitching.

Currently, the Royals are tenth in the majors in ERA and third in quality starts. This is led by Seth Lugo. He is 11-4 on the year with a 1.09 WHIP and a 2.48 ERA. He is having a Cy Young level year, and if he can continue that, he will anchor the staff. Further, both Cole Ragans and Brady Singer have been solid this year. Michael Wacha and Alec Marsh have also been above average on the year, rounding out the rotation.

Another reason for the potential of making the playoffs is the schedule. They open the second half of the year with 13 of their first 17 games against teams below .500. They have six with the White Sox, four with the Tigers, and Three with the Cubs. The other three games are against a team just one game over .500 in the Diamondbacks. Further, they have a chance to make up ground. They have three games against the Red Sox at the start of August, who are the team directly in front of them. Further, they have six games against the Twins.

Finally, there are some solid offensive parts this year for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is third in the American League in WAR this year, while he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63. Further, Salvador Perez is fourth in the American League among catchers in WAR, while he has driven in 62 runs this year. If the Royals can make some moves to bring in a few more bats, they should have a way to get into the playoffs.

Why The Royals Will Not Make the MLB Playoffs

The first issue for the Royals getting to the playoffs is the location of their games in nthe second half. They do open with a favorable schedule, but they play 33 games on the road in the second half. This year, the Royals have won a .438 win percentage on the road. If they continue that trend, they will they will going 14-19 on road games in the second half. This would mean, they would need to go 23-9 at home to make it to 89 wins on the year.

The second major issue is the offense. They are right now 13th in the majors in runs scored and 21st in on-base percentage. Currently, 57 percent of their offensive production has come from four players. That is Bobby Witt Jr, Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez, and Maikel Garcia. While pitchers such as Cole Ragans and Brady Singer have had a lot of solid outings, thye are not getting run support due to a lack of speed on the offensive side of the game. Further, the Royals farm system is not in a good position to trade for a bat. This farm system was ranked as one of the best for the 2021 system, but many of those players are now in the majors. They were ranked in the bottom five going into this year, with all but one of their top ten prospects currently playing below the AAA level.

Final Royals to Make the MLB Playoffs Prediction & Pick

The Royals have been a great story so far this year. They have solid pitching and one of the most exciting players in nthe majors with Bobby Witt Jr. Still, they need more offense. The Royals have struggled to score often this year. With the Astros right behind them in the playoff chase, and the Red Sox, Twins, and Yankees all in front of them in the Wild Card race, this is a team that is a year away from the playoffs.

Final Royals to Make the MLB Playoffs Prediction & Pick: No (-220)