Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might lose one of his best wide receivers in free agency. The defending Super Bowl champions are preparing themselves to lose Mecole Hardman for the 2023 NFL season, ESPN reports.

The market is expected to be somewhat strong for Hardman in free agency. Patrick Mahomes connected with Hardman 25 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Chiefs last season.

Hardman didn’t play in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a pelvis injury. The 24-year-old underwent successful groin repair surgery last month.

Prior to the 2022 campaign, Hardman averaged 597 yards and four touchdowns over the course of three seasons in Kansas City. Hardman has been with the Chiefs longer than any other receiver on the roster.

Mahomes is no stranger to losing offensive talent in the offseason. One year ago, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a haul of draft picks. After losing his top wide receiver, Mahomes won his second regular-season MVP award.

Hardman’s absence wasn’t exactly felt in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs came back from a 10-point halftime deficit with an offensive explosion in the second half. Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 by scoring on every possession in the third and fourth quarters. Mahomes completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 182 yards, three touchdowns and a 131.8 passer rating.

Travis Kelce was Mahomes’ top target in the 2022 season by a wide margin. The tight end led the Chiefs with 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 scores.

Tight ends and running backs caught 28 of Mahomes’ 41 touchdown passes.

No Kansas City wide receiver reached the 1,000-yard mark. JuJu Smith-Schuster came the closest with 933 yards on 78 catches. Smith-Schuster is also unsigned and headed for free agency. Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards in the Super Bowl.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has two years left on his contract. The receiver hauled in 42 catches for 687 yards in his first season with the Chiefs.