The Las Vegas Raiders are a team “who could be in the mix” to sign DeAndre Hopkins, according to TwinCities.com.

Hopkins, who was released from the Arizona Cardinals Friday, has been prominently linked to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

His fit with the Raiders would be entertaining.

Las Vegas signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, this offseason.

The Raiders have another top wide receiver, Davante Adams. His pairing with Hopkins would be the best in the league.

Here is what Pat Leonard, who is a New York Daily News columnist, said about Hopkins’ link to Las Vegas.

“As for the Raiders?” he wrote. “Well, one thing they have is no state income tax, and they’re close to Hopkins’ temporary Arizona home.”

Hopkins said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast this week he would like to play with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert or Lamar Jackson. However, there are some salary cap issues top-tier teams would have to figure out to sign him.

DeAndre Hopkins is set to make $19.45 million this season and $15.915 million in 2014. He would have to consider a contract restructure if he wants to play for a contender.

The 30-year-old receiver had his best season with Arizona in 2020. He had 115 catches — tying his career-high — for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

He had a hamstring injury and later tore his MCL in 2021, when he had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games played.

Last season, Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the first six games of the season due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.