The Los Angeles Rams might be trying to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but that doesn’t mean the team is going to give him away for cheap. One NFL insider believes that the asking price for Ramsey includes multiple high draft picks.

A Jalen Ramsey trade could include a low first-round draft pick, a second-round pick and a fourth-rounder, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. Kings’ projection notes that the fourth-rounder could get even better, depending on how Ramsey performs with his new team.

The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could all be interested in Ramsey, according to King. Those teams all own a pick somewhere between No. 26 and No. 31 in the first round.

The Detroit Lions are viewed around the league as a logical Ramsey suitor. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Las Vegas Raiders make a play for the cornerback.

By moving Ramsey, the Rams might be able to get something close to what they traded for the cornerback. Los Angeles sent two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the 2019 trade deadline.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ramsey has proved to be worthy of the lofty price tag that the Rams paid. The cornerback has made the Pro Bowl during every season in Los Angeles. In 2020 and 2021, he was a First-Team All-Pro selection. Ramsey was a key part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year.

The Rams have been known to part with draft picks in win-now moves. After giving up their 2020 and 2021 first-rounders for Ramsey, Los Angeles traded their 2022 and 2023 first-rounders for Matthew Stafford. The Rams also traded their second and third-rounders in 2022 in exchange for Von Miller.

Los Angeles doesn’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. The Rams’ selection, which would’ve been No. 6 overall, belongs to the Lions.

The Rams went 5-12 during their Super Bowl title defense.