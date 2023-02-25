Jalen Ramsey appears to deny the recent rumors that the Los Angeles Rams are considering trading him to this offseason.

According to reports on Friday, the Rams are exploring the idea of moving Ramsey because of his “front-loaded deal” that will earn him at least $17 million in 2023. With the LA franchise looking to clear some cap room, they are said to be “very likely” to deal the star cornerback away.

Upon seeing the reports, Ramsey quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news. He noted that he has no idea about it before hinting that it’s not the true story.

“Lol I was just at Nobu in Malibu enjoying my lunch then phone wanna start buzzing,” Ramsey tweeted before saying, ” “The ‘story’ sounds better than the truth sometimes I’ll admit that… I live in the truth tho[ugh]. God is so great! I am blessed [and] highly favored!”

Considering the Rams’ struggles during the 2022 season, it’s not surprising why they would want to retool and clear their cap room to have a more balanced roster. That’s the reason they agreed to cut Bobby Wagner anyway, so it shouldn’t really be a shock why they have their eyes on Ramsey and his contract now.

It remains to be seen what the Rams will actually do with Jalen Ramsey. While it’s all rumors now and Ramsey did seem to refute those trade talks, we should always remember that there is nothing certain or guaranteed in the NFL.