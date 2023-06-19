The Golden State Warriors hold the No. 19 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, and they are one of the wild cards of the night, with a lot of possibilities in play for the Warriors as they try to fill out the depth of their roster to the team can become a contender for the NBA Finals again.

One possibility is trading up into the lottery, using Jonathan Kuminga as leverage. There has been a lot of buzz about potentially trading Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, so this seems like a legitimate possibility. The Warriors have been linked with Dereck Lively II from Duke. Dereck Lively II would bolster the wing position, which is something the Warriors will have to focus on after failing to develop James Wiseman.

The Warriors are also considering moving back in the draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer. It makes sense with the interest in players like James Nnaji and Kris Murray from Iowa. James Nnaji has been rumored to go in the range of 20-30, so a move back would fit into that mold. Kris Murray would provide wing depth, and is expected to provide instant scoring at the NBA level. He is the brother of Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings.

Lastly, it is possible that the Warriors buy a second round pick in the draft as well. The team will be limited when it comes to money to use in free agency, so they will have to fill out their roster with players from the NBA Draft to try to contend for the NBA Finals again.