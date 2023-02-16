After months of rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers finally traded away Russell Westbrook. Ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, the Lakers sent the 2017 MVP to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a package that included D’Angelo Russell’s return to Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach a buyout agreement, though nothing is set in stone just yet.

As a sixth man for the Lakers this season, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 42-30-66. Despite not playing at the same level as his OKC days, the veteran showed he can still produce in the right role.

Four teams have been named as Westbrook suitors, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards. Let’s rank those suitors in terms of best wit for Russell Westbrook.

4. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls entered the season full of expectations. However, things have been far from perfect. They are only 26-32 and currently No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings. As of now, they would even be out of the play-in tournament.

Since the team did not make any moves by the trade deadline, Russell Westbrook would be the Bulls’ last hope to turn things around. There would be an opportunity given Lonzo Ball’s continued absence and the point guard struggles, so perhaps Russ would value that. There’s also the fact that Westbrook has positive prior history with Billy Donovan and assistant coach Mo Cheeks.

However, Westbrook’s fit would still be kind of clunky given his lack of shooting and the Bulls’ own struggles shooting the 3-ball. It could get especially awkward with Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan sharing the court together.

Chicago’s recent slide could also be taken into account here. The Bulls look like a sinking ship, and even if they offered a major role ahead of his free agency, would that be enough to entice Westbrook?

3. Miami Heat

Just like Chicago, the Miami Heat did make any major moves ahead of the trade deadline. Most notably, the team kept Kyle Lowry despite being linked to D’Angelo Russell. In 2022-23, the former Raptor is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists while shooting just 39.6% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. The veteran is currently out with an injury, and it is unclear when he will return.

In this scenario, Russell Westbrook could either take Lowry’s starting spot or be a sixth man. Since he usually needs the ball in his hands to contribute, Westbrook could be a solid addition to the bench to provide a bit of juice to an offense that has struggled this season. The question is if he would accept a backup role once again.

Also, similar to the Bulls, Westbrook would not be an ideal fit to spread the floor. Sharing the court with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the guard would be another non-shooter.

2. Washington Wizards

In this case, Russell Westbrook would reunite with a franchise he spent the 2020-21 season with. Playing with the Washington Wizards, the point guard averaged a triple-double with 22.2 points and career highs in assists (11.7) and rebounds (11.5).

In Washington, Westbrook would be back on the team where he had his best season since leaving Oklahoma City. Also, he is already familiar with the city, so he might not need too much time to adapt.

Now with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, Westbrook would have two young players who are having big seasons. This means he would not need to take too many shots as Bradley Beal is also there. The Wizards are currently fighting to get in the postseason and have moved into the play-in picture, so he could help them maintain a spot there while playing a key role.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers would give Russell Westbrook the best chance of winning his first NBA title. After the Clippers traded away Reggie Jackson and John Wall, they do not have a clear starting point guard with Terance Mann holding that role. While Bones Hyland is a promising young guard, he is just in his second season in the league. With hopes of winning now, Los Angeles might be looking for someone who can take over the role and help them as soon as possible.

That leaves Westbrook as perhaps the best option available. He could be a starter the moment he signs with the team, and he would not need to move houses since he would stay in Los Angeles.

On the court, the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both can put up 20-plus points every night on good efficiency, which takes away some of the pressure from Westbrook’s below-average shooting numbers.

But again, most importantly, this would allow him to play for a team with a real shot at the title. Los Angeles is 32-28 and No. 5 in the Western Conference despite missing Leonard for some time this season. Westbrook would potentially play in the playoffs, giving him a shot at an NBA title while also giving him some extra exposure before hitting free agency in the summer.

All things considered, the Clippers are the best destination for Russell Westbrook if he leaves Utah. Clippers players, including George, have been very vocal about a desire to add Westbrook, and the team is now talking to him about the possibility of a deal.