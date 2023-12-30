Whether Russell Wilson plays for the Broncos or any other team in 2024, his mission will stay the same: win the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson's desire to win hasn't changed despite his latest benching, and he's ready to work on that goal whether it's with with the Denver Broncos or “somewhere else.”

The veteran quarterback shared as much during his talk with reporters on Friday. Wilson shared his desire to stay with the Broncos if possible and fulfill his dream of leading the franchise to the Super Bowl. However, if his time in Denver is really over, Wilson is ready to move on as well and focus on helping his next team reach the highest level, wherever it might be.

“I hope that [I'm] here for a long time. I hope we win some more silverware in the front hall and we get some more championships. And if it's not here, then I'll be prepared to do that somewhere else. I hope that it’s here. I do really genuinely mean that,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens of DNV Sports.

Russell Wilson has reportedly been benched by the Broncos in a move to keep him healthy and avoid triggering the $37 million guarantee in his contract if he can't pass a physical in early of March 2024.

The issue further intensified when it was rumored that Wilson expects to get cut by March, with the quarterback feeling for months now that the organization “was most likely going to move on him from after this season,” per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Broncos reached out to Wilson's representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025, per multiple league sources,” Russini said, corroborating the earlier rumors about Denver threatening to bench the former Seattle Seahawks superstar.

It remains to be seen what the Broncos will really do with Wilson. It does look like the 35-year-old wants to resolve the situation in Denver, but it's unknown if Sean Payton and Denver feel the same.

Considering everything that's happening, though, the Broncos are not doing themselves any favor with the way they have handled the Wilson situation.