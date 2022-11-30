Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have gotten off to a slow start in his first season with the team. Heading into Week 13, they currently sit at 3-8 and are fourth in the AFC West.

In the midst of the Broncos struggles, much of the blame has fallen onto Russell Wilson himself. Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he has added 137 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Following the Broncos most recent loss, it appears that Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara threw a birthday party for the quarterback. It has been reported that only half of the team showed up.

Now, after this news, many are questioning Wilson’s current standing in the locker room.

On Wednesday, he was asked about his relationships within the locker room.

Via The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider:

Wilson: “I’ve got great relationships in that locker room. Whoever is trying to tear that down, you can’t. … There’s always noise, especially when things aren’t going the way you want them to.”

Wilson, per usual, said all the right things once again. He has taken the Broncos struggles head-on throughout the entire season, often accepting much of the blame.

It still remains unknown his true standing in the locker room, but Wilson appears confident that he has a strong connection with his teammates.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Broncos, they are on their third three-game losing streak of the season. With their recent performances and the current state of the AFC, there is a chance that their season is already over.