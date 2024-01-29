It's a guilty verdict for Kamila Valieva.

Russian skater Kamila Valieva will not be competing for a long period after she got a guilty verdict for violating anti-doping rules by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, per the Associated Press.

“The verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport means the Russians are set to be stripped of the gold medal in figure skating’s team event. The United States finished second and is set to be named Olympic champion instead.”

The temporary banishment of Valieva from the sport means that the United States, which finished runner-up to Russia in Beijing will get the gold, while third-placer Japan will get silver. Canada, which placed fourth, will enter the podium picture with a bronze. Due to the controversy, no event was staged in Beijing to hand the teams their respective medals.

It can be remembered that Kamila Valieva got a positive result for a banned substance (trimetazidine) six weeks earlier in a major Russian competition just after she performed with his team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The illegal medication is said to enhance endurance.

Valieva's suspension is backdated to December 25 2021, which means that she can't compete until December of 2025 or until several weeks before the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. It is also said in the ruling that “all titles, awards, medals, profits, prizes, and appearance money” that Valieva had from the start of the suspension are to be disqualified — a painful blow to her legacy in the sport.

The CAS announcement ended its statement by saying that the decision is “final and binding,” but opened up a 30-day window for concerned parties to file an appeal before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.