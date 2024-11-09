The Rutgers football team is trying to return to winning ways in the 2024-25 campaign. The team will be without two key members of the roster when they meet up with Minnesota in Week 11. Star running back Kyle Monangai is expected to be sidelined, after an early exit against USC on October 25. The Scarlet Knights will also be missing last year's sacks leader in defensive end Wesley Bailey, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Monangai, who has been brilliant in the ground game throughout the 2024-25 season, will miss his first game on Saturday. The senior playmaker's injury, and the extent of the injury remains undisclosed.

Rutgers will likely turn to backup Antwan Raymond in Monangai's absence, following his 15 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown against USC.

Rutgers football loses Wesley Bailey for the year

It's terrible timing for the Scarlet Knights, as they desperately need a win at 4-4. Bailey is a primary weapon on defense, and losing him opens up an already deep cut in the lineup. Rutgers has been without star linebacker Mohamed Toure to a torn ACL that occurred before the season, defensive end Aaron Lewis, linebacker Tyreem Powell, cornerback Robert Longerbeam and safety Flip Dixon have all dealt with injuries this season, per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com.

Rutgers' offense has some big shoes to fill, as Monangai accounted for a great portion of the production. He's averaged 116.4 yards per game in the 2024-25 season. The offense will also utilize the skill set of Ja'Shon Benjamin, though he has yet to log a rushing attempt or target. Senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will be urged to step up, and deliver a statement passing performance against the Golden Gophers.

With playoffs just around the corner for Rutgers, the time is now to pick up the slack in upcoming games against Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State. All of which should be winnable games, especially if Monangai can make it back soon.