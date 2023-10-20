It is a Big Ten conference battle as Rutgers takes on Indiana. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Rutgers-Indiana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Rutgers is one game away from being bowl-eligible. They opened the season with a conference win, dominating Northwestern and coming away with a 24-7 win. Then it was wins over Temple and Virginia Tech before their second conference game of the year. That was a loss to Michigan, but they would rebound. They beat Wagner to get their fourth win of the year, and after a loss to Wisconsin, took out Michigan State. In that game, Michigan State was up 24-6, but Rutgers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 27-24.

Meanwhile, Indiana enters the game at 2-4 on the season. They opened the season with a loss to Ohio State before beating Indiana State. Then, it was a home game against Louisville. Louisville would get up 21-0 in the first half, but Indiana would just score 14 in the second half and fall 21-12. The next week, they would go to overtime with Akron. It would take four overtimes, but Indiana would beat Akron 29-27. Still, they would end up struggling in Big Ten play, losing to Maryland and Michigan over the next two weeks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Indiana Odds

Rutgers: -5.5 (-110)

Indiana: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Indiana Week 8

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Gavin Wimsatt leads the Rutgers offense this year. He has completed 86 of 169 passes this year for 1,086 yards. Last week he was solid. Wimsatt completed just 13 of 28 passes, but he had a touchdown pass, and four big-time throws according to PFF. He has just six of those all season, but four games last week. Still, he also had two interceptions last week, and he had four on the season. Further, Wimsatt has scored four times on the ground this year.

Meanwhile, the running game has been solid this year for Rutgers. Kyle Monangai has been leading the way for Rutgers on the ground. He has 635 yards this year on the ground with 434 coming after first contact. He has 11 runs that have gone over 15 yards. Further, Monangai has scored seven times this year. Overall, the Rutgers ground game has scored 16 times this year. They are also 54th in the nation in the run game this year.

The receiving game is led by two guys. JaQuae Jackson has brought in 16 of 33 targets this year for 282 yards but has yet to score. Meanwhile, Christian Dremel has brought in 21 of 38 targets for 280 yards and three scores.

The pass rush for Rutgers has produced 21 sacks this year. Warren Lewis leads the way. He has 23 quarterback pressures this year, with four sacks and six hits on the quarterback. In the run game, it is all about Mohamed Toure who has 16 stops for offensive failures in the run game, while making 21 tackles. He does have two missed tackles this year though, but Rutgers has just 23 of those all year. In coverage, Rutgers has allowed just 1,116 yards in seven games this year. They have allowed seven touchdowns, but have five interceptions on the year.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

For Indiana, Tayven Jackson has been the starting quarterback this year. He has completed 78 of 129 passes this year for 914 yards and two scores. Still, he has five interceptions and nine other turnover worthy passes this year. This has resulted in Jackson not being the only quarterback to play this year. Brendan Sorsby has also taken snaps this year. He has been a little more careful with the ball. Overall, he has completed at a lower rate, with just 30 of 57 passes complete, but he also had two touchdowns and without an interception. Still, he also has four turnover-worthy passes.

A solid rushing game would help the quarterbacks out, but Indiana ranks 118th in the run game this year. Jaylin Lucas leads the AY with a uyear with 216 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Christian Turner is behind him with 201 yards and two scores. While they are getting solid yards before contact, neither of them has big plays. They combined for just three runs over 15 yards this year.

While Lucas has been solid in the backfield, he has been very good out of the backfield. He has brought in 24 of 28 targets this year for 196 yards and two scores. He is the only player on the team with more than one touchdown reception. Meanwhile, Cam Camper leads the team in receiving. He has brought in 16 of 25 targets this year for 278 yards and a touchdown. Donaven McCulley is also over 200 yards with 224 yards this year on 20 receptions and a touchdown.

Indiana does not have a solid pass rush this year and will need to create more pressure in this one. They have just 11 sacks this year, with Lanell Carr leading the way. He has three sacks this year with 11 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Aaron Casey leads the team in tackles in the run game. While he has 17 stops for offensive failures this year, he has also missed six tackles in the run game. Overall, Indiana has missed 34 tackles this year in the run game. Indiana has also struggled against the pass this year. They have allowed ten passing touchdowns this year, but do have six interceptions. Kobee Minor leads the way with three of them.

Final Rutgers-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana has not been good this year. They have just two wins. One is over a FCS team and the other is a slight win over a mid-level MAC team in Akron. In that game, they did not cover either. The offense is one of the worst in FBS, with a bottom 20 passing attack in the nation. Further, they do not have a great run defense. Indiana allows almost five yards per carry in the rush game with 11 scores this year. Rutgers has a solid running game led by Kyle Monangai. He is going to have a solid game in this one. Rutgers will be able to control the ball and come away with a win.

Final Rutgers-Indiana Prediction & Pick: -5.5 (-110)