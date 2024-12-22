ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two power four teams meet as Rutgers faces Kansas State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Rutgers-Kansas State Last Game – Matchup History

Rutgers enters the game at 7-5 on the year. They opened the season 4-0, with wins over Virginia Tech and Washington. They would then lose four straight games. Still, Rutgers finished the season strong, winning three of their last four games, beating Minnesota, Maryland, and Michigan State, while losing to Illinois 38-31. Meanwhile, Kansas State is 8-4 on the year. they opened the year 7-1, with the only loss to BYU. Still, they would lose three of the last four games, including a loss to playoff-bound Arizona State.

Overall Series: Rutgers and Kansas State have faced one time in their history. The two faced off in the Texas Bowl in 2006.In that game, Rutgers took a 37-10 victory over Kansas State.

Here are the Rutgers-Kansas State College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN BET.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Kansas State Odds

Rutgers: +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +210

Kansas State: -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 49.5 (-120)

Under: 49.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Athan Kaliakmanis has led the way for the Rutgers offense. He has completed 199 of 363 passes this year for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He has thrown six interceptions this year. Further, while he has been sacked 17 times this year, Kaliakmanis has also run for 233 yards and three touchdowns this year.

In the receiving game, Dymere Miller has led the way. He has brought in 57 receptions for 731 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has brought in 38 receptions for 571 yards and five scores. Finally, KJ Duff has 24 receptions for 367 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai has been great this year. He has carried the ball 256 times for 1,279 yards this year while scoring 13 times. Monangai was named an All-Big Ten player but could sit this game. With Samuel Brown V out, it would be Antwan Raymond in the backfield. He ran for 344 yards and five scores.

Rutgers is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 79th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 62nd in opponent rushing yards while sitting 100th in the nation in opponent passing yards per game. Shaquan Loyal has been great this year, sitting second on the team in tackles, while having five pass breakups and two interceptions on the year

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Avery Johnson leads the way for Kansas State this year. He completed 205 of 342 passes this year for 2,517 yards and 22 touchdowns. HE did throw nine interceptions and was sacked 11 times. Still, he ran for 548 yards this year and six touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Jayce Brown had led the way. He had 763 yards and five touchdowns but has entered the transfer portal. The same goes for Keagan Johnson, who was second on the team in receiving. This means Garrett Oakley will need to step up in this one. The tight end had 20 receptions for 220 yards and four scores. Further, runningback DJ Giddens has 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown. He led the way in carries as well, with 205 carries for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, Dylan Edwards has 56 receptions for 350 yards and three scores.

Kansas State is 44th in the nation in opponent yards per game, while sitting 51st in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 26th against the run and 81st against the pass this year. Brendan Mott has been great for Kansas State this year. He has 8.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception. VJ Payne has also been solid in the secondary. He is second on the team in tackles, while adding three pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Final Rutgers-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This line opened at Kansas State -7.5 and has fluctuated as players have opted out of the game. If Kyle Monangai is out for Rutgers, the majority of the offense for Rutgers will be done with it. Also, Athan Kaiakmanis has been solid on the ground but could run into trouble with this defense and give up some turnovers. Further, Kansas State has been the better defense this year. They have been solid against the run, which is the strength of the Rutgers offense. Avery Johnson will still be in this game for Kansas State, as will DJ Giddens. Expect Kansas State to keep this one on the ground and come away with a low-scoring victory.

Final Rutgers-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -6.5 (-122)