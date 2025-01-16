ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This year, Rutgers has been a massive disappointment after having so much potential based on their talent. In comparison, Nebraska has been a great surprise this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Rutgers is 9-8 this season, with notable wins against Notre Dame, Penn State, and UCLA. They also have losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Purdue. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are a dynamic freshman duo, but Rutgers has struggled as a team this year because they don't have much next to both of them. They have a great opportunity for a big win, but it will be difficult on the road.

Nebraska is 12-4, with big wins against Creighton, Indiana, Oregon State, and UCLA. They also have big losses against Saint Mary's, Michigan State, Iowa, and Purdue. Brice Williams has been the biggest key for the Cornhuskers on offense and is a big reason why Nebraska is having the season they are having. Nebraska faces a talented team in this game, but they have the advantage at home.

Here are the Rutgers-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Nebraska Odds

Rutgers: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +330

Nebraska: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Considering the talent on its roster, Rutgers' offense has struggled and been a big disappointment. The team scores 76.4 points per game, has a field goal percentage of 44.6%, and has a three-point percentage of 32.4%. The key to this offense has been its big duo of elite freshmen players.

Dylan Harper Jr. is the scoring leader with 20 points per game, but Ace Bailey is just behind with 19 points. Harper also leads the Scarlet Knights in assists with 4.4 per game. Rutgers relies on these two freshman for the bulk of their offense. They have a big challenge against a solid Nebraska defense in their own right.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Scarlet Knights have not been impressive at all on defense. They allow 74.2 points per game, 44.5% from the field, and 33.5% from behind the arc. Bailey is the best rebounder, averaging 7.7 per game, and no surprise that Harper is second with 5.2 per game. Bailey also leads the team in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Rutgers also has three players averaging over one steal, with Jeremiah Williams leading with 1.2 per game. Despite this defense struggling, this is not a big matchup issue because Nebraska's offense is unimpressive. Still, it is not a good matchup, especially with the game on the road.

Nebraska's offense has not been all that impressive in their own right. They score 76.9 points per game, have a 46.4% field goal percentage, and a 33.3% three-point shooting percentage. Three Cornhuskers are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Brice Williams is the main key for this team on offense and leads in scoring with 18.8 points per game.

Regarding ball movement, Rollie Worster leads the team in assists at 2.6 per game, but Williams is just behind with 2.5 per game. This offense mirrors how Rutgers has played this year, but they have slightly more balance. Nebraska should find some success because Rutgers has struggled on offense in their own right.

Nebraska's defense has been a bright spot. They allow 69.1 points per game, 40.4% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. They need to improve their rebounding, but Berke Buyuktuncel leads the team in rebounding with 6.3 per game and blocks with 0.9 per game.

Four players also average at least one steal, with Sam Hoiberg leading at 1.5 per game. This defense might be the best unit in a game filled with subpar units between both teams. Nebraska has the defense to slow down the rest of the roster outside of Bailey and Harpe,r and that's a recipe for success in this matchup.

Final Rutgers-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Rutgers has the two best players in this game but is not the better team overall. Nebraska has the better overall roster and should do enough to win. Bailey and Harper will get their points and do whatever they need to in this game, but Nebraska has enough to shut down the supporting cast. Brice Williams and the Cornhuskers should win and cover in this matchup at home.

Final Rutgers-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -8.5 (-120)