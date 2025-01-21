The woman beside Ryan Day as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the National Championship was his wife, Nina Day. Nina has been by Ryan's side for his coaching career, but their relationship goes further.

Ryan played high school and college football in his home state of New Hampshire, but his playing career ended. He immediately set his sights on becoming a coach, which proved much more successful.

He bounced around different programs as a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach but finally got his big break when he was the offensive coordinator at Temple and Boston College.

Day pursued NFL opportunities for two years, but he had enough of the move and tried to get a more steady footing by taking a job as offensive coordinator at Ohio State. It eventually led to him becoming their head coach and owning a 70-10 record in charge of the Buckeyes. This has helped Ryan Day build a net worth of $20 million in 2025.

The Day family is happy about that decision, and they hope Ryan can have a coaching career like Nina's father. Nevertheless, let's meet Ryan Day's wife, Nina Day.

Who is Ryan Day's wife Nina Day?

After attending the same high school, Nina and Ryan attended the University of New Hampshire. Although their relationship was off and on, they finally stayed together after college.

Nina is familiar with the life of a coach's wife, as her dad is Stan Spirou. Spirou was the men's basketball head coach at Southern New Hampshire University for 33 years. He was an inspiration for Ryan's coaching career. It wasn't quite the same for Nina, as her dad was the picture of stability for 33 years, while Ryan had to move 11 times in 15 years.

Ryan Day, Nina Day's relationship

Ryan and Nina met in a more unorthodox way than the story of most athletes, coaches, and their significant others. While most meet their spouses later in life, Ryan met Nina on the tee-ball field. The pair played on the same team when Ryan was seven and Nina was six, and they have stayed close ever since.

“He yelled at me for picking dandelions and told me to get focused. He’s always been super competitive,” she told WBNS 10TV in August 2024.

The pair tied the knot in June 2005 and have three children together. It is a beautiful love story, but the good things the pair are doing with their relationship are an even better story.

Ryan and Nina have three children: Ryan Jr., Grace, and Ourania.

“He is an unbelievable dad. He's very, very hands-on with the children.”

RJ is a high school sophomore in Columbus and is also paving his way as a quarterback.

“[Ryan and RJ] are best friends. They’re both football junkies, and they bond over that. I see RJ coaching one day just like his dad.”

Ryan grew up with his mother after his father died by suicide when he was nine years old. The Days are massive advocates for mental health and have chosen to do some good things with their new-found celebrity and wealth after taking the Ohio State head-coaching job.

Ryan and Nina partnered with an organization that focuses on removing stigmas related to mental health, called On Our Sleeves. They extended that partnership by starting The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness. The pair kickstarted the initiative by donating $100,000.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Ryan Day's wife Nina Day.