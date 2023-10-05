A fire has broken out at Marco Simone, the course at which the Ryder Cup took place just days ago. The fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures alongside the first hole. Fortunately, nobody was injured, and there was no damage to any other part of the course. The footage of the fire, which you can watch below, shows a very significant blaze, though luckily fire crews were able to contain it relatively quickly once they arrived on the scene.

A large section of the Ryder Cup hospitality at Marco Simone is on fire. I cannot believe this is possible with all the fire rating standards now, this would have been a catastrophe last week. Hopefully everyone is ok🤞 pic.twitter.com/dHh5POH1Tu — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) October 5, 2023

Marco Simone is located ten miles from the city center of Rome, and includes both an 18-hole and a 9-hole course. Since the conclusion of its build in 1989, the course has played host to the Italian Open four times, including for the past three years, while 2023 was the first time it's hosted the Ryder Cup.

The event, of course, saw the home Europe side jump out to an early lead on the opening day, and had established a near-unassailable 9 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead by midday on day two. The USA made a slight dent in that lead in the afternoon, but a 6-6 split in the singles games on the final day saw Europe run out 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 winners, regaining the cup after losing it two years prior, and winning for the seventh consecutive time in Europe.

The contest, though never particularly close, went off without a hitch, and saw hundreds of thousands of fans make their way through the turnstiles. Given the magnitude of the blaze which took hold of the structure on the first fairway, it's hugely fortunate that it didn't take place a week earlier.