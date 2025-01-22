ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sabres continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Flames prediction and pick.

The Sabres come into the game at 18-24-5 on the year, which places them in last place in the Atlantic Division. It also has the Sabres considering selling assets at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Sabres struck first on a goal from Tage Thompson in the first period. Still, the Canucks would score twice in the second period to give them the lead. Then, in the third period, Jiri Kulich tied the game before JJ Peterka scored to give the lead to the Sabres. They would hold on to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 22-16-7, sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division and currently in position for a playoff spot. This has the Flames looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. Matt Coronato scored in the first period to give the Flames the lead, and then, Andrei Kuzmenko scored in the second to extend the lead. In the third period, Adam Lowry scored to make it a one-goal game, but a Blake Coleman goal sealed the game as the Flames won the game 3-1.

Here are the Sabres-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Flames Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-22)

Moneyline: +116

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Sabres vs Flames

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Sabres is led by Tage Thompson, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 18 assists, with four goals and seven assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by JJ Peterka, who is fourth on the team in points. Peterka comes in with 11 goals and 23 assists while having three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Jason Zucker is currently day-to-day, but he is second on the team in points, having 16 goals and 19 assists. He would be expected to join Alex Tuch on the second line if Zucker can play in this one. Tuch comes in with 15 goals and 19 assists on the year, good for 34 points, tied for third on the team.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres in this one. He is 15-14-4 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He has been solid as of late, giving up two or fewer goals in three of his last five starts, going 3-2-0 in those five games.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames. Huberdeau leads the team in goals and points and comes into the game with 18 goals and 14 assists, good for 32 total points. He also has five goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kadri is second on the team in points and comes into the game with 15 goals and 14 assists, good for 29 points. The line is rounded out by Martin Pospisil, who has two goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato have been solid on the second line. Coleman is third on the team in points with ten goals and 15 assists. Coronato is fourth on the team with 11 goals and 13 assists. Coronato also has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 16-7-2 on the year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Wolf is 11th in the NHL in goals-against average while sitting tied for fifth in save percentage. He has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in four of the five as well, while having a save percentage of over .920 in those four games.

Final Sabres-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason has been their solid defense. First, Dustin Wolf has been amazing in goal, having a 2.17 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage since the start of January. Further, while they are 13th in the NHL in goals against at 2.91 goals against per game, they have been allowing just 2.63 goals per game since the start of January. Meanwhile, the Sabres are scoring 3.04 goals per game, but are 29th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Flames should be able to find the back of the net plenty in this one and take the win.

Final Sabres-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-140)