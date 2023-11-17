The Sabres look to break a losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Buffalo Sabres look to break a losing streak as they face off with the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres enter the game sitting at 7-8-1 on the year. Still, they have lost three of their last four games and struggled to score in the last two. They were shut out by the Penguins and then last time out, struggled again against the Bruins. The Sabres gave up three goals in the first period, and then two more in the second to be down 5-0. In the second, Victor Olofsson scored his first of the year, and then he would score his second of the year in the third period. Still, they would fall 5-2. They lost more than a game in that one though. Star player Tage Thompson is now expected to miss some time with an injury.

Meanwhile, the Jets come into the game at 8-5-2 on the year, and have won four of their last five. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Jets were solid on offense in the game. While no one scored in the first period, Kyle Connor opened the scoring in the second period. The Jets would be up 2-0, but the Devils answered back with a power play goal, and then John Marino's first of the year. To end the period, Nikolaj Ehlers would score his third of the year, and the Jets led 3-2. In the third, Kyle Connor scored on the power play, his second of the game, and the Jets would add another goal, plus an empty net goal, winning the game 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Jets Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +146

Winnipeg Jets: -176

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLNetwork

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres will be missing a lot with Tage Thompson out of the lineup. He had six goals and six assists on the year. His 12 points ranked him third on the team, while his six goals ranked him tied for second. This means Casey Mittlestadt and Jeff Skinner will need to step up. Mittlestadt has been solid for the Sabres this year. He comes into the game with three goals and ten assists on the year, good for 13 points. That is tied for the team lead.

He is tied with Jeff Skinner. Skinner has split time in the top rotation and the second one this year, but has produced on both lines. In the year he leads the team with seven goals, plus he has six assists for 13 points. JJ Peterka will also need to be solid. He comes into the game with six goals and five assists on the year, good for 11 points.

Behind the top set of wingers, the Sabres also have Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin comes into the game with three goals and eight assists on the year, giving him 11 points. One goal and three of his assists have come on the power play.

The power play this year has been a struggle for the Sabres. They come in ranked 29th in the NHL with just a 10.6 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they come in 11th in the NHL, killing 83.6 percent of man-down chances this year.

Eric Comrie has traveled to Winnipeg with the Sabres and could be returning from IR for this game. He is 1-1-0 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has made three starts this year but left the last one after giving up two goals on 18 shots and having to be removed with an injury.

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets sit sixth in the NHL in goals per game this year, averaging 3.67 goals per contest. They have been led by Kyle Connor this year. He comes into the game leading the team in both goals and points on the season. Connor has 13 goals on the year, with seven assists to give him 20 points. Meanwhile, he has done a lot of work on the power play, with three goals and five assists on the man advantage this year.

Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele comes in sitting second in points this year and tied for second in goals. Scheifele has five goals on the season, with 13 assists, good for 18 points. The 13 assists are tied for the most on the team with defenseman John Morrissey. Morrissey has 13 assists with one goal this year.

Tied for second in goals with Scheifele is Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter. Perfetti has scored five goals and also has eight assists on the year. Niederreiter comes in with his five goals and five assists on the year. Further, four different players have scored four times this year.

On the power play, the Jets sit 19th in the NHL this year. They have scored 11 times when up a man, good for a 19.6 percent conversion rate. They have struggled when man down though. The Jets sit 27th in the NHL when man down, with a 72.2 percent success rate.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal today. He is 7-4-1 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average. Last time out he was solid. In the game with the Devils, he saved 31 of 34 shots to take the win. Still, he has given up two or more goals in each of his last six starts, while giving up three or more in five of them.

Final Sabres-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Sabres have lost two in a row, and now will be without one of their best players. They are scoring just 2.88 goals per game, but that falls to below 2.5 without Tage Thompson. Further, the Sabres are giving up just over three goals per game, while the Jets are scoring nearly four per game. The Jets have been moving the puck well too. They are facing a goalie coming off an injury to his lower body, and the speed may be too much for him in this one. Take the Jets to come away with a win.

Final Sabres-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-176)