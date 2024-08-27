ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Sacramento State-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sacramento State-San Jose State.

Sacramento and Silicon Valley aren't all that far apart. It only makes sense that college football teams in nearby areas should get together for a game and spare each other a long-distance commute in an era when long plane flights are going to become more commonplace in the sport. Washington-Rutgers is now a conference game in the Big Ten. Oklahoma-Florida is now a conference game in the SEC. West Virginia-Arizona is now a conference game in the Big 12. Sacramento State and San Jose State are giving each other a chance to ease into the season without a long trip.

These teams are in very interesting positions as the 2024 season begins. Sacramento State watched coach Troy Taylor move to nearby Stanford after the 2022 season. Andy Thompson took over in 2023 and did a terrific job, guiding the Hornets to a winning record which included a win at Stanford. That was an immensely satisfying win for the Hornets, and it offers an instant reminder that just because Sac State is the FCS team in this matchup, going up against an FBS team, that doesn't mean the Hornets are automatically inferior. They beat an FBS team from a power conference last year. Let's see if Andy Thompson can continue to keep the train rolling in Sacramento after a very successful first season as heads coach of the Hornets.

San Jose State begins a new head coaching era. Brent Brennan is gone. He went to Arizona to take the open head coaching job with the Wildcats after Jedd Fisch took the open head coaching job at Washington due to Kalen DeBoer replacing Nick Saban at Alabama. Brennan did a great job at San Jose State, and so his absence might have seemed to be a gut punch for the program. However, San Jose State did really well in hiring a replacement.

Ken Niumatalolo is an excellent football coach. He helped Navy remain consistently strong for over a decade, taking the reins from Paul Johnson and making the Midshipmen an annual force to be reckoned with. Niumatalolo struggled with Navy during the pandemic. The program endured a downturn and the academy made a coaching change. Niumatalolo now gets a fresh start on the opposite coast of the country, moving from Annapolis to San Jose. It will be fascinating to see how he handles the adjustment with the Spartans.

Why Sacramento State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sacramento State proved in its road win at Stanford last year that it can beat an FBS team, and it can do so away from home as well. There will be absolutely no fear from the Hornets, who are good and know they are good. San Jose State might be good in October or November, but the reality of having a new coaching staff means Week 1 could be a little ragged around the edges. The team might need a few weeks to evolve and become what it is capable of becoming.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ken Niumatalolo is a great replacement for Brent Brennan. He gets a fresh start and a chance to immediately breathe fresh life into San Jose State. He will have his team ready with a good game plan for Sac State.

Final Sacramento State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

A new head coach on one side of the matchup makes this game feel like a coin flip. Pass on this one.

Final Sacramento State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -2.5