It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Sacred Heart-UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sacred Heart-UConn.

Can they do it? Can the Connecticut Huskies pull off the three-peat this college basketball season? Coach Dan Hurley's team has not only won back-to-back national championships; UConn destroyed the field in each of the past two March Madness tournaments. UConn was never seriously challenged in any of its six NCAA Tournament wins in each of the past two years. UConn blasted opponents at the Final Four just as convincingly as it handled teams in the second round, Sweet 16, and Elite Eight. The Huskies did lose some high-end talent to the NBA draft, but they're a heavyweight program which reloads and instead of merely rebuilding. They begin the season in the top five of the national rankings and are viewed as a legitimate Final Four contender. If they can three-peat, they would become the first college basketball school to win three straight titles since the dynastic UCLA Bruins under John Wooden from 1971 through 1973. UConn would join UCLA as the only two schools to win three straight NCAA Tournaments. Everyone is waiting to see if the Huskies can do the improbable. Given how well Dan Hurley has coached the past two years, no one should write him off or dismiss UConn's chances at the moment.

UConn's pursuit of a special place in the history books begins with a game against Sacred Heart. No one should read too much into this game, but it's a first chance to see how this reworked roster will perform as a collective whole. Hurley can gather some information on how his lineup and his overall rotation will fall into place over the course of the season.

Here are the Sacred Heart-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Sacred Heart-UConn Odds

Sacred Heart: +34.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

UConn: -34.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs UConn

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Sacred Heart Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is a gigantic 34.5 points. Even though we know UConn is a really, really good team with a chance to become great, and even though this is a UConn home game, it's still the first game of the season. The Huskies have to work out the kinks and find a rhythm, just like every other college basketball team in the country. The starting five will learn how to play together in a new configuration. The sense of certainty last season's national championship team had must be rebuilt with this new group of players. It's a process which is likely to make UConn into a great team in the coming weeks, but it might not all come together on the first night. That would enable Sacred Heart to cover the spread. UConn could win by 30, and yet Sacred Heart would cover. That actually seems realistic.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Gonzaga could beat Baylor by 38 points in a first game, UConn could beat Sacred Heart by at least that many points, very possibly more. UConn has too much physical talent for Sacred Heart to keep pace. UConn should lead by 20 with five minutes left in the first half, and should lead by 25 at halftime. That pace would be more than enough to win by at least 38 to 40 points when it is all said and done.

Final Sacred Heart-UConn Prediction & Pick

UConn is so dramatically better that it should win by 40 points. Take UConn.

Final Sacred Heart-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -34.5