Running back Alvin Kamara was unable to secure a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. However, he is still a key part of the New Orleans Saints offense.

Kamara and the Saints demolished the Carolina Panthers 57-10 in Week 1. After the win, Kamara shook off any issues with his contract status, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

“I'm not worried about it,” Kamara said. “I'm here to play. I'm gonna play. I'm gonna perform. I ain't go no illness. I ain't got no mystery injury. I'm here. You know what I'm saying?”

The running back certainly performed against the Panthers, running for 83 yards and a touchdown on his 15 carries. Kamara added five receptions for 27 yards.

As the Saints look to take over the NFC South, Alvin Kamara's play will be crucial. Since joining the team in 2017, he has run for 5,829 yards and 54 touchdowns. He has also gained 4,219 yards through the air, catching 23 touchdowns. Kamara is a former Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler.

However, he hasn't been to the Pro Bowl since 2021. Injuries have held him back, and he hasn't broken 1,000 yards rushing in any season. Perhaps those reasons have been why New Orleans has been reluctant to offer an extension.

While Kamara is technically under contract through 2025, the Saints have an out in his contract after the 2024 season. Ultimately, New Orleans will need to make a decision on Kamara's future. Extension talks have yet to come to fruition, but perhaps they pick up once the regular season comes to a close.

Kamara has spent his entire career with the Saints. And he says he has plenty of gas left in the tank. New Orleans is mired in cap problems, making things more difficult contractually. But for now, Kamara is just focused on winning football games.