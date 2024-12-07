It’s been a challenging season for the New Orleans Saints. Injuries have gutted a talented offense, and the Saints' defense is among the worst units in the league. However, there’s some reason for optimism.

Since firing head coach Dennis Allen after a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints are 2-1. Now, New Orleans will reinforce its offense with multiple moves ahead of Week 14’s clash with the New York Giants.

The Saints have activated running back Kendre Miller from injured reserve, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. The team has also elevated a pair of wideouts from the practice squad. Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis have been signed to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

New Orleans selected Miller in the third round of the 2023 draft out of TCU. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, racking up 156 yards and a touchdown along with 10 catches for 117 receiving yards behind Saints starter Alvin Kamara.

Unfortunately, injuries have slowed Miller’s development. He missed the first six games of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury. The Saints activated Miller from IR in Week 6, and the second-year player made his season debut the following week against the Denver Broncos. But in Week 8, he tweaked his hamstring and once again landed on injured reserve.

The Saints will welcome back RB Kendre Miller in Week 14

Interestingly, Saints coaches were frustrated by Dennis Allen’s decision to place Miller back on the IR as they felt he would be able to return to the field after sitting out just one week.

But the former head coach opted to send him to injured reserve, and Miller has missed the last four games. He’s now eligible to return, reportedly feeling 100 percent healthy and ready to contribute to an offense that sorely needs playmakers.

The Saints lost wideout Rashid Shaheed to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. Fellow receiver Chris Olave was injured in the same contest, suffering a concussion. He was able to return after missing two games but sustained a second concussion in Week 9 that landed Olave on the IR.

It’s unknown when or if he'll play again this season, but interim head coach Darren Rizzi has been supportive of Olave, suggesting the veteran wideout take as much time as necessary to heal.

Most recently, the Saints lost Taysom Hill to a season-ending knee injury. The all-purpose offensive weapon was carted off the field during Week 13's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to Miller, New Orleans will have Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis available Sunday. Austin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He then joined the Saints’ practice squad after a brief stint in the United Football League.

Pettis was a second-round draft pick in 2018 who didn’t pan out with the San Francisco 49ers. He was signed to New Orleans’ practice squad in October after an injury-plagued 2023 season with the Chicago Bears.