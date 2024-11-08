The New Orleans Saints are facing a significant setback as wide receiver Chris Olave contemplates an injured reserve (IR) stint following his recent concussion. This ongoing concern has marked his season thus far. This news casts a shadow over the team's offensive scheme as they approach the second half of the season.

“IR hasn't been determined yet for Olave, but ‘it's on the table.'” via John Hendrix on X, formerly Twitter.

Olave's potential move to IR, which would sideline him for at least four games, mirrors the cautious approach taken by other NFL teams, like the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa, focusing on thorough evaluation and recovery. The Saints, who have already ruled Olave out for their Week 10 game, still have the flexibility with seven available IR return slots this season, leaving room for strategic decisions regarding player health management.

This isn't the first time Olave has faced health challenges. The third-year pro has sustained multiple concussions during his relatively short NFL career, including two this season alone. His decision to switch helmets earlier this year for better protection highlights the seriousness with which he and the team are treating his recurring head injuries. Despite considering additional protective measures like a Guardian Cap, Olave has opted against it so far, although his protective gear choices could change given the current circumstances.

Chris Olave will be out for an extended period for Saints

Olave's health is particularly concerning not only for his ability to contribute on the field but also for his long-term career prospects. As the Saints flounder this season with a 2-7 record, the priority shifts towards ensuring Olave’s health for future contributions rather than immediate game-day availability. The team's interim head coach, Darren Rizzi, emphasized the careful approach being taken, stating, “He wants to go thoroughly through the process and making sure he’s making the best decision for Chris Olave, removing football from that equation… What’s the best decision for the person?”

Looking ahead, Olave's situation is complex as he nears the end of his rookie contract. He is eligible for an extension this offseason, and the Saints must decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2026, valued at $16.63 million. A long-term deal would signify a substantial investment in a player who, while highly talented, now carries considerable health risks.

Despite the challenges, Olave has shown immense promise on the field. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie year and improved his performance last season. The Saints undoubtedly hope for a positive resolution to his health concerns, allowing him to return to form and continue building on his impressive start in the NFL.