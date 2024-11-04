Following a contentious game where Saints receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion due to a pass from quarterback Derek Carr, tensions flared. The incident, which occurred early in Sunday’s game against the Panthers, raised concerns over player safety and ignited a public dispute between Carr and former Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Michael Thomas took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction, sharply criticizing Carr’s role in the play. He labeled Carr’s performance derogatorily and questioned the team’s decision to alter offensive coaching while retaining Carr, suggesting Carr was a persistent issue for the team. Thomas’s scathing remarks emphasized his belief that Carr was responsible for putting teammates in jeopardy.

Responding to these accusations, Carr expressed his deep regret over the incident, clarifying that he never intentionally puts his teammates at risk. “Putting a receiver into harm’s way is something I would never do to a teammate,” Carr stated, expressing how distressing it is for him whenever a player gets injured during a play. He reflected on his relationship with Thomas, noting, “I’ve had so many teammates over the years and he’s like the one dude that didn’t get along with me,” illustrating the uniqueness of their discord.

Saints lose to Panthers after a rough start to the season

Carr detailed his efforts to reach out to Thomas, underscoring a one-sided effort to mend their strained relationship. “My phone number has never changed. I’ve in fact called him on different occasions. Just to try. And sometimes you can try as hard as you want and it just doesn’t work out. And that’s OK, so I don’t know why he feels any type of way,” Carr explained, revealing his attempts to connect with Thomas outside of public view.

The quarterback also mentioned his approach to handling both criticism and praise, “I didn’t see it. I won’t see it. Because I always ignore everything, good and bad. I try to ignore everything,” he said, emphasizing his focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on negative commentary.

The backdrop of this personal conflict is the Saints' troubling season, which has seen them lose seven consecutive games. The injury to Olave and the subsequent public dispute have compounded the challenges facing the team, making Sunday’s loss even more disheartening for everyone involved.

Carr concluded his remarks by expressing his well wishes for Thomas, despite the harsh criticism, “I wish him the best. I hope he gets on a team and does what he wants to do and loves it,” he said, extending a message of goodwill amid the controversy.

This episode not only highlights the internal pressures facing struggling NFL teams but also the personal dynamics that can influence public perceptions and player relationships within a professional sports environment.