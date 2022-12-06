By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he didn’t want to discuss a possible quarterback change from Andy Dalton after failing to contain a comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

“I don’t think we’ll go there right now,” Dennis Allen said in a postgame press conference. “We just lost a tough game. I thought (Andy Dalton) played really well in that game.”

New Orleans starting quarterback and 12-year NFL veteran Andy Dalton earned his 10th game under center for New Orleans when he faced Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. All-purpose athlete Saints Taysom Hill made one pass, while quarterback Jameis Winston has not taken a snap since suffering back and foot injuries early in the season.

“It hurts my soul,” Winston told WGNO in early November. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job because of injury.”

The Saints peaked at a 98.7% chance to win by ESPN’s win probability before crashing down as the Bucs scored two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the game.

The team’s second-straight loss and fourth in five games may hurt the team’s morale and bring in calls for change, Dennis Allen said, but the team will have the time they need to prepare for the Falcons and a potential turnaround with four regular season games remaining.

“It sucks, it stings, it hurts,” Dennis Allen said. “We’re going to get a little time in this bye to get rested up and recover. Then we’ll be back at work getting ready for Atlanta.

“That’s what our job is. Our job is to get ourselves prepared to go play the best football we can. That’s what we’ll do.”

The Saints will face the Atlanta Hawks at noon CST on Dec. 18 at Ceasars Superdome. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.