The return of multiple-time Pro Bowl selection Jimmy Graham was shrouded with concern. After signing with Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints, he suffered a medical episode. It led to him being sidelined in their NFL Preseason match against the Los Angeles Chargers. Moreover, he was not able to make the game and missed the practices that came after as well. Although, the worries could now be taken a notch down.

Dennis Allen has confirmed that Jimmy Graham is going to be back in NFL Preseason action, per Brett Martel of AP News. The Saints' tight end is set to return in their practices to get ready for the season. The New Orleans head coach confirmed the health status in his latest statement.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully, tomorrow. We’ll see. But, I don’t think this is going to be anything that’s going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time,” he said about Graham missing games and time with the squad.

Furthermore, their team physician said that it was likely that the former Pro Bowler had experienced a seizure. Also, this could be the reason why police officers in Orange County had to help him and why he was disoriented during the whole scenario. But, Coach Allen noted that this was not too severe of an injury.

“I’m not going to get into any specifics. I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly,” the Saints coach said with much anticipation regarding his player's return.