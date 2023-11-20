The availability of Saints QB Derek Carr gets a murky update from head coach Dennis Allen, with the Falcons waiting in Week 12

Apparently the New Orleans Saints' bye week was not enough for Derek Carr to get up to full health. Head coach Dennis Allen told the media that his starting quarterback remains in concussion protocol, per NFL.com.

Carr's first year in New Orleans, which comes after he signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason, has not gone as planned. He has thrown just 10 touchdowns and is averaging a modest 223 passing yards per game. And yet, the Saints currently reign atop the uninspiring NFC South.

At 5-5, they are the only team in the division with a record not below .500. That can all change this Sunday, however, as the Atlanta Falcons look to grab first place with a win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A road triumph is much harder to envision if Carr is not taking snaps under center.

The veteran signal-caller has weathered physical ailments throughout the season and exited the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury, in addition to the concussion. In his absence, Jameis Winston reminded fans why he is considered one of the most volatile QB's in the game today (13-of-25 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions). Wildcat option Taysom Hill could also potentially be in the mix if Carr is not cleared for action.

Fortunately, it's only Monday. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has several days to earn the green light for Week 12. Whether or not Derek Carr plays versus the Falcons, the Saints must dig deep.

Flying back home without a victory would certainly not be a death knell for their playoff aspirations, but fan morale would precipitously decline. Stay locked-in with ClutchPoints for further injury updates.