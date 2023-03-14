The New Orleans Saints agreed to bring back Michael Thomas on a one-year contract full of incentives earlier today. This is essentially a prove it deal for Thomas, who has been plagued with injuries the last few seasons.

Thomas responded to the deal by firing off this cryptic tweet just minutes after.

“Oops.”

Thomas is no stranger to causing controversy on Twitter, but there really is no telling what he is trying to convey here. Not to mention, he limited the replies on the tweet, so he is definitely keeping his cards close to his chest.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the strange reaction, Thomas is still set to return to an offense with newly signed starting quarterback Derek Carr. On paper, the Saints have an offense that could cause some damage this upcoming season. Bringing back Thomas confirms he will be joining rookie year standout Chris Olave out wide as star running back Alvin Kamara handles the backfield.

Carr, obviously, will have no shortage of weapons down in the Bayou.

Unfortunately for Carr, he has had weapons before, and they did not result in much success. Just last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr had the luxury of throwing to all pro-receiver and college teammate Davante Adams. Carr did, however, miss Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to injuries most of the year. Don’t forget that Carr had the NFL’s leading rusher behind him last season in Josh Jacobs.

Moving to New Orleans should be a seamless fit for Carr given the skill position talent on hand. If Michael Thomas can return to all-pro form, the Saints could have a very dangerous offense. Given Thomas’ reaction to his contract, it seems like there are still some questions to answer in New Orleans before hopes get too high for the upcoming season.