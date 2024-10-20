The New Orleans Saints had a hot start to the season, but it has gone downhill every since. New Orleans destroyed their first two opponents with over 40 points per game. However, the Saints have lost five straight and their season is hanging in the balance. The Saints are hoping that some reinforcements to their wide receiver room can make a difference.

New Orleans is looking for help with their banged up wide receiver room. The Saints have invited former Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to visit for a work out in New Orleans on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. The expectation is that the Saints will sign MVS as long as all goes well with the work out and physical.

The Saints are in some serious need of reinforcements at wide receiver. Rashid Shaheed is done for the season after having surgery to repair his meniscus on Thursday. Chris Olave also missed the Saints last game with a concussion. Their situation is so dire that they were forced to turn to Mason Tipton, Bub Means, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Thursday Night Football.

Valdes-Scantling would be a solid addition for the Saints. He has rarely been asked to be a primary wide receiver throughout his NFL career, but he has proven he's a solid contributor. MVS has also proven his ability to performance in big games during the past few seasons with the Chiefs.

Adding MVS may not single-handedly turn the Saints' season around, but it would be a solid move. Saints fans should keep their eyes peeled on Monday for a possible announcement.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara shoots down trade rumors

With the Saints on a downward spiral, it is only natural for trade rumors to crop up. The latest revolved around star running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara took to social media to counter a theory that he had requested a trade from the Saints.

“I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat” Kamara posted on social media.

Kamara may not have requested a trade, but escaping from New Orleans could be a smart move.

The Saints are going nowhere in 2024, with QB Derek Carr not expected back until Week 9 due to an oblique injury. Unfortunately, their season may close to over by the time Carr returns.

It will be interesting to see how New Orleans performs in the second half of the 2024 NFL season.