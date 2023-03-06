The New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr agreed to terms on a deal on Monday. With Carr inking a 4-year contract with New Orleans, jameis winston’s future with the Saints is in question. NFL insider Adam Schefter broke down the situation from a financial standpoint for New Orleans, per Schefter’s Twitter.

“With Derek Carr headed to New Orleans, Jameis Winston’s now becomes a likely salary-cap casualty,” Schefter wrote. “New Orleans could move on and save $4.4M against the salary cap, but it would take on $11.2M in dead money. A post-June 1 cut would save $12.8M, but no savings until then.”

The odds of Winston sticking around as a backup QB for Carr are slim. He’s expected to be released, but there are salary factors to consider. The timing of his potential release will also be something to monitor.

Winston, 29, has played in only 10 games for the Saints over the past two years. He’s shown promise when on the field, but injuries have hampered him throughout his career, especially over the past two seasons. Nevertheless, a team may take a chance on him. However, Winston could struggle to find a starting gig.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Derek Carr, on the other hand, is excited to join the Saints. Carr was linked to a number of different teams following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. He features upside despite his down 2022 campaign in Vegas.

The Saints are hopeful that Carr can help them reach new heights during the upcoming 2023 season. As for Winston, the future is unclear at the moment.

We will provide updates on Winston’s situation as they are made available.