Likely without starting quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of 2024, the New Orleans Saints added a veteran journeyman to their practice squad. With Carr out for Week 15 and likely beyond, the team added former 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci from free agency, the quarterback announced on X, formerly Twitter.

DiNucci, 28, has not been in the league since he was released from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad during the 2024 preseason. However, he is most known for a two-game stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 when both Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton were out with injuries.

In that season, DiNucci made his debut in Week 7 in relief of Dalton before starting the following week. The James Madison alum threw for just 180 yards and had two fumbles in his lone start against the Philadelphia Eagles, averaging a mere 4.5 yards per attempt. He lost the job to Garrett Gilbert the following week and was demoted back to the practice squad shortly after.

DiNucci also has experience playing in the XFL as a member of the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. He led the XFL in passing yards in his lone season before briefly returning to the NFL the following fall.

Despite his lack of success in the NFL, DiNucci has a popular following on social media, where he has over 40,000 followers on Instagram. Aside from his football career, DiNucci co-owns the hat brand “True Brvnd.”

Saints undecided on Week 15 starting quarterback

DiNucci joins the Saints five days ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Washington Commanders, making him likely the emergency third-string quarterback for that game. Without Derek Carr under center, interim head coach Darren Rizzi remains non-committal on his next quarterback.

During Carr's previous three-game absence, New Orleans turned to fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler. The South Carolina product averaged 190 passing yards per game in that frame but went scoreless in two of them, leading to an 0-3 record during his term. As a result, Rattler will have to battle in practice for a second opportunity with second-year backup Jake Haener.

New Orleans' multi-purpose player Taysom Hill will not be an option for Rizzi at quarterback after he suffered a Week 13 knee injury that knocked him out for the year. Whichever quarterback gets the nod in Week 15 will also have to deal with a makeshift receiving corps that is without top wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Entering Week 15 at 5-8, the Saints will face an uphill battle regardless of who starts. The 8-5 Commanders are gunning for an NFC Wild Card playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season.