Although the New Orleans Saints will have quarterback Derek Carr back in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, the team will be without running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Bub Means, who were both placed on injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Saints will also not have CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) as they've been ruled out for Week 9. CB Rico Payton (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), OL Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), OL Shane Lemieux (knee), LB Nephi Sewell (knee) and DT John Ridgeway (oblique) are questionable. RB Jamaal Williams (groin) is doubtful.

The 2-6 Saints are on a six-game losing streak. Carr hasn't played since New Orleans' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Can the Saints bounce back with Derek Carr?

With injuries piling up nearly as fast as losses, the Saints' once-promising 2-0 start is a faint memory.

Carr offered a measured response in returning to the team and what he could provide to New Orleans.

“Do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I'm going to come in and do what my guys expect me to do – bring energy, bring effort, be a great teammate, encourage our guys,” Carr explained. “I’m no savior… There’s only been one of those. That is not me. I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate, and to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Head coach Dennis Allen seems to be attempting to salvage what little hope is left within his team.

“We are focused on this game against Carolina,” stressed Allen. “Obviously, there were some challenging circumstances that we dealt with but everybody deals with challenging circumstances in our league. Can't really focus on that. We have to focus on how we play better football against (the Panthers) this weekend. I've said it from the beginning and I still feel it now. We have a good football team. Hopefully we are getting closer to full strength and we can play the way we played early on.

“We've got a lot of young guys learning how to be pros. It's unfortunate (due to injuries), but they have to learn at a really fast speed. That is part of what we are trying to work on. Tough times don't last, tough people do,” Allen noted. “You have to just keep your head down, keep going to work, and do the very best job that you can. That is what we have been doing. I know the results have not been there but that is what we are doing. It is what we are going to do. That's the only way you get yourself out of it. Keep coming into work and focusing on the things you have to do to improve.”

The Saints travel to Charlotte in Week 9 to play the Panthers on Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. EST.