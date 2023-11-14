The Saints are reportedly close to inking veteran pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly on the verge of adding two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Pierre-Paul has not played in the NFL since the 2022 season when he was still with the Baltimore Ravens. In that campaign, JPP had three sacks to og with 26 total tackles, three quarterback hits, and an interception through 14 games (13 starts).

The former first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2010 NFL Draft, still believes he can contribute to a team's defense if given another opportunity to showcase his talents, and he's about to get it with the Saints. Here's what Pierre-Paul told Anderson last week:

“I been training my ass off, even though I'm not on a team. I been looking at a lot of football lately, and I feel like I can still make a contender shift now. There are plenty of teams that still need a pass rush. So I'm just waiting for that call. If you go back and watch the film with the Baltimore Ravens, you can see I played very physical. Even in that first game, I did tremendously good. Film don't lie. Whatever team I end up on is going to get the best of me. I'll be all out; I don't need a whole season. There are teams I want to be on. I'm looking for my third push to another Super Bowl ring. People love winners.”

The Saints are coming off a 27-19 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 and will have several days of extra rest in Week 11, thanks to a bye. It makes sense for New Orleans to shore up their pass rush, as they are just 28th in the NFL thus far with a 5.07 percent defensive sack rate, though, they have the third-best defensive completion rate of $58.75 percent.

Pierre-Paul, who will turn 35 in January, has played for 179 games in the NFL with 94.5 sacks and 211 forced fumbles. He won the Super Bowl twice, first with the Giants in 2011 and another with the Buccaneers in 2020.

With JPP seemingly on his way to signing with the Saints, he could potentially make his 2023 debut in Week 12 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.